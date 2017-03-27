Japanese fleet returns from Antarctic hunt with 333 whales
Japanese whaling vessel Nisshin Maru is anchored in Shimonoseki, western Japan, Friday, March 31, 2017. Japanese whaling fleet has returned with 333 whales it caught in the Antarctic, filling its planned quota for a second straight year under a revised program following an international court ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC