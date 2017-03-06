'Japanese farmhouse' in Watsonville k...

'Japanese farmhouse' in Watsonville knocks $1 million-plus off price

The so-called Haiku House in at 1209 San Andreas Road near Watsonville fancies itself a piece of 16th Century Japan by way of 20th Century California. The four-bed, three-bath farmhouse sits on 9.3 acres.

