Japanese emperor set to bid farewell to late king
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive in Thailand on Sunday to bid an official farewell to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The king's friendship with the imperial couple has contributed to bilateral relations between the palaces for over 50 years.
