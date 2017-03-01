Japanese Emperor meets children of To...

Japanese Emperor meets children of Tokyo's second world war soldiers

Japan's royal couple on Thursday listened to the tearful stories of Vietnamese children who were abandoned by their Japanese soldier fathers after the second world war, a symbolic meeting in Hanoi aimed at healing wounds between the former war foes. The 83-year-old Japanese emperor Akihito and his wife, Michiko, are on their first visit to Vietnam, the latest in a series of trips to former battlegrounds.

