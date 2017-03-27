Japanese delegation visits Columbus to celebrate 40-year sister cities relationship
Diplomatic relations between Columbus and a Japanese sister city were on full display this week at a city council meeting. Mayor Toyofumi Kameyama, of Kiryu, Japan, appeared before council bringing greetings on behalf of the city known for the production of fine silk.
