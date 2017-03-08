Japanese base worker compensated for mistreatment at Camp Zama

Japanese officials have granted compensation to a Camp Zama fireman who developed mental disorders after an unfair suspension and pay cut, a Japanese labor union official said. The December award is the first to a Japanese base worker for work-related mental disorders, said Hiroki Otogawa, general secretary of All Japan Garrison Forces labor Union's Kanagawa district branch, the labor union for Japanese base workers.

