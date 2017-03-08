Japanese base worker compensated for mistreatment at Camp Zama
Japanese officials have granted compensation to a Camp Zama fireman who developed mental disorders after an unfair suspension and pay cut, a Japanese labor union official said. The December award is the first to a Japanese base worker for work-related mental disorders, said Hiroki Otogawa, general secretary of All Japan Garrison Forces labor Union's Kanagawa district branch, the labor union for Japanese base workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
