Japan toughens tests for elderly drivers

Japan toughens tests for elderly drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bangkok Post

TOKYO: Japan has begun conducting cognitive function tests for elderly people who wish to renew their driver's licences, in a bid to determine those at risk for dementia and to curb the rise of serious traffic accidents. Although it is expected that the revision will encourage elderly people suspected of dementia to forfeit their licences, resulting in fewer serious accidents, municipalities must also devise ways to address the needs of elderly people who rely on cars due to limited availability of other transport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC