Japan toughens tests for elderly drivers

TOKYO: Japan has begun conducting cognitive function tests for elderly people who wish to renew their driver's licences, in a bid to determine those at risk for dementia and to curb the rise of serious traffic accidents. Although it is expected that the revision will encourage elderly people suspected of dementia to forfeit their licences, resulting in fewer serious accidents, municipalities must also devise ways to address the needs of elderly people who rely on cars due to limited availability of other transport.

