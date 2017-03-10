Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping miss...

Japan to end 5-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces arrive as part of a first batch who have a broader mandate to use force at the airport in Juba as Japanese peacekeepers landed in South Sudan in the first such deployment of the country's troops overseas with those expanded powers in nearly 70 years. The Japanese government has decided to end its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan after five years.

