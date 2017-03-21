Japan thermal power generation dips 40%4 min ago
New Delhi, March 21 Increased renewable capacity in post-Fukushima disaster will see Japanese thermal power generation decline to 40 per cent below 2015 levels by 2030, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said on Tuesday. The IEEFA report - Japan: Greater Energy Security Through Renewables Electricity Transformation in a Post-Nuclear Economy - emphasises the potential for improving national energy security through renewables, most especially offshore wind and solar.
