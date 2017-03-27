Japan ruling party urges strike capab...

Japan ruling party urges strike capability amid N. Korea threat

7 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japan's ruling party said Wednesday the government should consider developing the capability to strike enemy bases if the country is attacked, citing North Korea's missile and nuclear threats. Undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on March 7, 2017 shows the launch of four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea AFP Tokyo - Japan's ruling party said Wednesday the government should consider developing the capability to strike enemy bases if the country is attacked, citing North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

Chicago, IL

