Japan ruling party urges government t...

Japan ruling party urges government to acquire capability to hit enemy bases

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Hiroshi Imazu, , Chairman of Research Commission on Security of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party submits a proposal on missile defense to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flanked by former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, , head of LDP panel, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to Hiroshi Imazu , Chairman of Research Commission on Security of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party , and former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera , head of LDP panel on security policy, after a proposal on missile defense was submitted to Abe at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC