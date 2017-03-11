Japan recalls tsunami, nuclear tragedy six years on
Balloons in the shape of doves are released into the air during a memorial service for victims of the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster in Natori, Miyagi prefecture on March 11, 2017. AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI Tokyo: Japan paused Saturday to mark six years since a deadly earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster devastated its northeastern coast, as more than 100,000 people remain unable or unwilling to return home.
