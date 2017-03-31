Japan Rattled by Kindergarten Corrupt...

Japan Rattled by Kindergarten CorruptionBy Jake Adelstein, Mari Yamamoto

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

A scandal involving the prime minister, his wife, the Shinto cult Nippon Kaigi, and an elementary school in Japan may teach Shinzo Abe, at last, the need for humility. TOKYO, Japan-A right-wing elementary school, espousing the nationalist philosophy of the Shinto cult and lobby Nippon Kaigi and supported by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie , was supposed to have a glorious opening a few days from now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Fri Coulter Geist 9
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC