Japan PM Abe's support dives in wake of school scandal - online poll

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has plunged after questions were raised in parliament about a murky land deal involving an elementary school to which his wife had ties, according to an online poll published on Wednesday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the upper house parliamentary session after reports on North Korea's missile launches, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2017.REUTERS/Issei Kato TOKYO: Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has plunged after questions were raised in parliament about a murky land deal involving an elementary school to which his wife had ties, according to an online poll published on Wednesday.

