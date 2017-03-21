Japan land prices edge up in 2016 on ...

Japan land prices edge up in 2016 on tourism boom

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Demand for land to build hotels and shopping outlets stemming from a boom in tourism helped Japan's nationwide land prices edge up for two consecutive years, a government survey showed. The overall land prices rose 0.4 percent in 2016 after rising 0.1 percent in 2015, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

