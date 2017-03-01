Japan emperor to meet abandoned Vietnam families of soldiers
Japan's emperor and empress, on a landmark visit to Vietnam, are expected to express their sympathies when they meet Thursday with Vietnamese women abandoned by their Japanese soldier husbands after World War II. Sixteen surviving wives and their children have been invited to meet with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, the emperor's press secretary, Hatsuhisa Takashima, said Wednesday.
