Inside an abandoned haunted Japanese ...

Inside an abandoned haunted Japanese sex hotel

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

A moulding hot tub, rotting bed sheets and cracked erotic artwork: Inside a musty abandoned Japanese sex hotel, where spirits are thought to haunt themed rooms that were rented by the hour The Fuurin Motel in Tokyo was once used as a rendezvous for lovers and a secret escape for people in affairs The 'love hotel' closed its doors 17 years ago and locals are scared to go near it as they say it is haunted Haunting photographs reveal an abandoned Japanese sex motel that is avoided by the locals because they think spirits roam the corridors. The Fuurin Motel, in Tokyo, was once used as a rendezvous for lovers and a secret escape for extramarital affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC