Incumbent Morita wins third four-year...

Incumbent Morita wins third four-year term in Chiba gubernatorial election

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita, appearing at an event in the city of Chiba on Sunday evening, holds a pair of red fish to mark his victory after he won a third four-year term during Sunday's gubernatorial election. The 67-year-old actor-turned-governor and former House of Representatives member highlighted his success in promoting two locations in the prefecture as venues for some sports during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Fri Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC