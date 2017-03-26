Incumbent Morita wins third four-year term in Chiba gubernatorial election
Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita, appearing at an event in the city of Chiba on Sunday evening, holds a pair of red fish to mark his victory after he won a third four-year term during Sunday's gubernatorial election. The 67-year-old actor-turned-governor and former House of Representatives member highlighted his success in promoting two locations in the prefecture as venues for some sports during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
