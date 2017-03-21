iKON wraps Japan tour, readies for Ko...

iKON wraps Japan tour, readies for Korea comeback

Read more: Korea Herald

Boy band iKON has successfully completed its Japan tour, wrapping up with the Japan Yokohama Arena concert on Monday, attended by some 13,000 fans. The group is now gearing up for a Korean comeback sometime before May. The seven-member boy band will be returning with two title tracks written by the group members, its agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

