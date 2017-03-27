Hyatt Plans First Hyatt Place in Japan
A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Tokyo Bay Resort Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sogo Development Co., Ltd. for a Hyatt Place hotel near Tokyo Disney Resort in Chiba, Japan. Upon its expected opening in 2019, Hyatt Place Tokyo Bay will be the country's first Hyatt Place hotel.
