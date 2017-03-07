How North Korean threats are nudging Japan to re-militarize
Japan has been a pacifist nation since the end of World War II. But can it remain so in the 21st century? Japan's neighborhood isn't getting any more peaceful, and President Trump has been calling on America's allies around the world to shoulder more of the regional defense burden.
