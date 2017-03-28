Hashimoto urges U.S. to 'throw fastball' at Japan to raise its security perceptions

Toru Hashimoto, an adviser to the Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, asked the United States on Monday to apply "strong pressure" on Japan to change ordinary people's perceptions about security and the bilateral alliance. Speaking at a think tank in Washington, Hashimoto said that the political establishment in Tokyo understands the need for Japan to increase its defense spending and play a larger military role within the war-renouncing Constitution, but added that such thinking has not been fully shared by the public.

