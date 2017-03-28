Hashimoto urges U.S. to 'throw fastball' at Japan to raise its security perceptions
Toru Hashimoto, an adviser to the Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, asked the United States on Monday to apply "strong pressure" on Japan to change ordinary people's perceptions about security and the bilateral alliance. Speaking at a think tank in Washington, Hashimoto said that the political establishment in Tokyo understands the need for Japan to increase its defense spending and play a larger military role within the war-renouncing Constitution, but added that such thinking has not been fully shared by the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC