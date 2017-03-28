Hashimoto urges U.S. to 'throw fastba...

Hashimoto urges U.S. to 'throw fastball' at Japan to raise its security perceptions

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Toru Hashimoto, an adviser to the Japanese opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai, asked the United States on Monday to apply "strong pressure" on Japan to change ordinary people's perceptions about security and the bilateral alliance. Speaking at a think tank in Washington, Hashimoto said that the political establishment in Tokyo understands the need for Japan to increase its defense spending and play a larger military role within the war-renouncing Constitution, but added that such thinking has not been fully shared by the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC