Former Prime Minister Koizumi reiterates call for Japan's complete exit from nuclear power

1 hr ago

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on Saturday reiterated his call for Japan's complete exit from nuclear energy as the country marked the sixth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. "Nuclear power plants will become a negative legacy for future generations," Koizumi said at an event organized by a civic group in Sapporo.

Chicago, IL

