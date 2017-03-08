FOREX-Euro up near 1-month high after ECB rate hike talk, dollar drifts
U.S. dollar note and a Euro coin are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7. The euro edged up near a one-month high against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
