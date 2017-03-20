Families push Japanese government for more action to bring abductees home from North Korea
A group of abductees' families on Thursday urged the government to take concrete steps to ensure the return of their loved ones from North Korea this year. The Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea made the demand at a news conference in Tokyo ahead of the 20th anniversary of its founding on Saturday.
