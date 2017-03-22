Elenita Binay asks permission from Sa...

Elenita Binay asks permission from Sandiganbayan for Japan travel

Former Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay, wife of former Vice President Jejomar Binay, has filed a motion for authority to travel before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division hoping to travel to Osaka and Tokyo, Japan from April 1 to 8, 2017 for a vacation. In her motion, Binay revealed that she plans to stay at Swissotel Nankai Osaka from April 1 to 4, then stay at the Shibuya Excel Hotel from April 5 to 8. She currently has an unwithdrawn travel bond amounting to P30,000, which she posted on July 18, 2007, and Binay said she hopes to apply the same bond for this particular travel.

