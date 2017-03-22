Elenita Binay asks permission from Sandiganbayan for Japan travel
Former Makati City Mayor Elenita Binay, wife of former Vice President Jejomar Binay, has filed a motion for authority to travel before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division hoping to travel to Osaka and Tokyo, Japan from April 1 to 8, 2017 for a vacation. In her motion, Binay revealed that she plans to stay at Swissotel Nankai Osaka from April 1 to 4, then stay at the Shibuya Excel Hotel from April 5 to 8. She currently has an unwithdrawn travel bond amounting to P30,000, which she posted on July 18, 2007, and Binay said she hopes to apply the same bond for this particular travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC