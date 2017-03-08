Driver gets 3-year term for killing boy while playing "Pokemon Go"
Takatoshi Noritake, who lost his 9-year-old son Keita in an traffic accident caused by a truck driver playing the smartphone game 'Pokemon Go,' faces the media at a news conference Wednesday in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, after the driver was sentenced to three years in prison. A truck driver was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy while playing the smartphone game "Pokemon Go."
