Controversial film Ten Years set for ...

Controversial film Ten Years set for cinematic release in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Film whose dystopian vision of Hong Kong in 2025 angered Beijing to receive its second overseas release, after screening in Taiwan, following 'fantastic' reception at Osaka film festival Controversial Hong Kong film Ten Years is set for a July release in Japan, the film's makers announced on Facebook this week. The best picture winner at last year's Hong Kong Film Awards , Ten Years is an anthology of five short films that imagine a bleak Hong Kong social and political landscape in 2025.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC