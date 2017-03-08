Controversial film Ten Years set for cinematic release in Japan
Film whose dystopian vision of Hong Kong in 2025 angered Beijing to receive its second overseas release, after screening in Taiwan, following 'fantastic' reception at Osaka film festival Controversial Hong Kong film Ten Years is set for a July release in Japan, the film's makers announced on Facebook this week. The best picture winner at last year's Hong Kong Film Awards , Ten Years is an anthology of five short films that imagine a bleak Hong Kong social and political landscape in 2025.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC