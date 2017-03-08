Controversial film Ten Years set for cinematic release in Japan

Film whose dystopian vision of Hong Kong in 2025 angered Beijing to receive its second overseas release, after screening in Taiwan, following 'fantastic' reception at Osaka film festival Controversial Hong Kong film Ten Years is set for a July release in Japan, the film's makers announced on Facebook this week. The best picture winner at last year's Hong Kong Film Awards , Ten Years is an anthology of five short films that imagine a bleak Hong Kong social and political landscape in 2025.

