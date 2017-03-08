Common cold virus can cause deadly pn...

Common cold virus can cause deadly pneumonia in transplant patients, study shows

15 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

The common cold is a major source of annoyance for most of us, but new research has found that the most prevalent respiratory infection can be far worse than a stuffy nose for one sector of the population - bone marrow transplant patients. These vulnerable patients, whose immune defenses have taken a dramatic double hit from both their original disease and the treatments required to repopulate their immune system with donor cells, are especially susceptible to a wide range of infections that typically don't cause major problems in healthy people.

Chicago, IL

