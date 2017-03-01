Cleaner coal: Hope for Krabi?
An activist holds a sign during a rally in Bangkok in July against a coal-fired power plant project in Krabi. Policymakers are already looking for advanced technology to operate the plant, if and when it gets the green light.a Although the future of the planned coal-fired power plant in Krabi province remains inconclusive, energy policymakers are now looking for the technology with which to operate the plant.
