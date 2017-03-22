Chinese missile-test sites appear to mirror US bases in Japan
As worrisome as North Korea's missile capability has become, defense experts say China is a more potent threat to U.S. interests in Asia, with Beijing capable of showering bases in Japan with missiles and leaving U.S. forces little time to react. Google Earth images showing Chinese missile test sites on the edge of the Gobi Desert side by side with U.S. facilities in Japan were included in a recent "War on the Rocks" report by Navy Cmdr.
