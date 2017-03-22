China Says Hopes New Japanese Carrier...

China Says Hopes New Japanese Carrier Doesn't Mark Return to Militarism

Read more: Marine News

China said on Thursday that it hoped the entry into service of Japan's second big helicopter carrier, the Kaga, did not mean a return to the country's past militaristic history. The ship, along with its sister the Izumo, gives Japan's military greater ability to deploy beyond its shores as it pushes back against China's growing influence in Asia.

Chicago, IL

