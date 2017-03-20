Body of naked girl found near Abiko d...

Body of naked girl found near Abiko drainage ditch in Chiba

The naked body of a girl believed to be about 10 years old was found Sunday morning in a field near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, police said. The body was found at around 6:45 a.m. by a man who had come to fish in a river nearby, the police said, adding that the girl was confirmed dead on site.

