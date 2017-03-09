As Japanese prepare to return to area...

As Japanese prepare to return to area tainted by nuclear meltdown,...

Dallas Morning News

Former residents of four towns in Fukushima, Japan, where a nuclear plant meltdown forced thousands to evacuate in 2011, are ready to return home. Officials are scrambling to remove scores of boars contaminated with radiation in a 12-mile zone whose ban against human habitation is about to be lifted, the New York Times reported .

Chicago, IL

