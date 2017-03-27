Ananda envisions smart city
It would be a city full of innovations and technologies to fit in with the lifestyle of Thailand 4.0. The city would be designed to accommodate residences, malls and medical, financial and educational services, with its own renewable power-generating system to secure the power supply as well as preserve the environment, said chief executive Chanond Ruangkritya. The plan is one of Ananda's major longer-term projects aimed at creating a higher standard of living in the city through innovations, Mr Chanond said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC