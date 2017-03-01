An ultranationalist kindergarten in Japan
EVERY morning the children of Tsukamoto kindergarten stomp their tiny feet in time to military anthems, bow to pictures of the emperor and vow courageously to offer themselves to defend the state. At school functions, the three-, four- and five-year-olds exhort watching parents to protect Japan from foreign threats.
