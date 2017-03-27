Air Force Band plays to packed crowd,...

Air Force Band plays to packed crowd, special guests to Fountain City

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

An afternoon of stars and stripes; a special performance by the U.S. Air Force Band in Columbus, as city leaders hosted international guests on their U.S. tour. It had been 19 years since a delegation from Kiryu, Japan, Columbus' sister city, traveled back to the States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC