Abe's Wife Accused of Giving Envelope...

Abe's Wife Accused of Giving Envelope of Cash in Japan Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The head of a Japanese educational foundation at the center of a real estate scandal told parliament he received a donation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe via his wife. Speaking under oath, school principal Yasunori Kagoike said that Akie Abe personally handed him an envelope with 1 million yen in cash during her September 2015 visit to a kindergarten operated by the nationalist group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC