Abe's Wife Accused of Giving Envelope of Cash in Japan Scandal
The head of a Japanese educational foundation at the center of a real estate scandal told parliament he received a donation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe via his wife. Speaking under oath, school principal Yasunori Kagoike said that Akie Abe personally handed him an envelope with 1 million yen in cash during her September 2015 visit to a kindergarten operated by the nationalist group.
