Abe Has a Shot at Becoming Japan's Longest-Serving Leader
Members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday rubber-stamped a rule change to allow party leaders to serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The expected move during the party's annual conference in Tokyo allows Abe, who came into power in late 2012, to potentially stretch his time in office through 2021.
