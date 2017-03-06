A Study Says More Than Half of LGBTQ ...

A Study Says More Than Half of LGBTQ Japanese Students Were Bullied in School

According to a new survey reported in the Mainichi , more than half of LGBT people in Japan were bullied in school. Nearly 70% said their teachers didn't help them at all.

