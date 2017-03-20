2017 High School Exchange Program wit...

2017 High School Exchange Program with Obihiro, Japan

The City of Seward and the Seward International Friendship Association are seeking up to four high school students to participate in the student exchange with Obihiro, Japan. Japanese students come to Seward in late July, then the Seward students travel to Obihiro in early August.

Chicago, IL

