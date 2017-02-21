Woman shares story of surviving US firebombing of Japan in WWII
As a young girl in her native Japan, Yoko Teats watched her home go up in flames after it was firebombed by American planes during World War II. Half a world away, Bob Herrmann, as a young American boy, was going door to door collecting grease, newspapers and other material that could be donated to the U.S. military to help create explosives.
