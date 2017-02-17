Was it brother? Lover? Or crime gang? N. Korea rumors abound
FILE - This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday,... SEOUL, South Korea - As Malaysian police continue their inquiry into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the outcast half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, there's plenty of speculation surrounding what seems one of the stranger killings the world has recently seen.
