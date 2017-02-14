Vogue Celebrates Diversity With Karlie Kloss In Yellowface

American Vogue's March issue - with its cover featuring a cast of multiracial and body-positive models - was supposed to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion, according to a blog post promoting it. But photos apparently leaked from the issue allude to quite the opposite, and have a lot of people wondering: This, again? The problematic photos, which found their way to the internet Tuesday, show supermodel Karlie Kloss dressed as a Japanese geisha posing throughout Japan's Ise-Shima National Park in an article titled, "Spirited Away."

