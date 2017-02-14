Vogue Celebrates Diversity With Karli...

Vogue Celebrates Diversity With Karlie Kloss In Yellowface

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Switched

American Vogue's March issue - with its cover featuring a cast of multiracial and body-positive models - was supposed to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion, according to a blog post promoting it. But photos apparently leaked from the issue allude to quite the opposite, and have a lot of people wondering: This, again? The problematic photos, which found their way to the internet Tuesday, show supermodel Karlie Kloss dressed as a Japanese geisha posing throughout Japan's Ise-Shima National Park in an article titled, "Spirited Away."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's 17 min Ainu 4
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin 23 min Ainu 2
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 46 min Ainu 20
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 51 min Ainu 39
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Ainu 52
News Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) Downgraded by Zacks ... 1 hr Ainu 2
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 6 hr Russian Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC