Vinegar drinks all the rage
Celebrity drinkers putting vinegar health fad on the map Vinegar, we put it in our salad dressings and dip dumplings in it with some soy sauce. Up until 2005, drinking it was not the norm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|7 hr
|Russian Ainu
|2
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|12 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|9
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Feb 2
|Ainu
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 31
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|Jan 31
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC