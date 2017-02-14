UTeM Lecturer Wins Entrepreneurship Award From Japan's Takeda Foundation
A lecturer from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka has won the 2016 Young Entrepreneurship Award from the Takeda Foundation in Japan for his innovative product 'My2nd Eye'. UTeM, in a statement today, said Anuar Mohamed Kassim, 34, was presented RM7,800 and a certificate at a symposium organised by the foundation at the University of Tokyo, Japan, on Feb 4. "Anuar was among the recipients of the award which saw a total of 51 nominations from 21 countries.
