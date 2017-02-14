UTeM Lecturer Wins Entrepreneurship A...

UTeM Lecturer Wins Entrepreneurship Award From Japan's Takeda Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A lecturer from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka has won the 2016 Young Entrepreneurship Award from the Takeda Foundation in Japan for his innovative product 'My2nd Eye'. UTeM, in a statement today, said Anuar Mohamed Kassim, 34, was presented RM7,800 and a certificate at a symposium organised by the foundation at the University of Tokyo, Japan, on Feb 4. "Anuar was among the recipients of the award which saw a total of 51 nominations from 21 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's 3 hr Ainu 4
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin 3 hr Ainu 2
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 3 hr Ainu 20
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 3 hr Ainu 39
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 4 hr Ainu 52
News Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) Downgraded by Zacks ... 4 hr Ainu 2
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 8 hr Russian Ainu 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC