Usaya: Perfecting classic dishes in a...

Usaya: Perfecting classic dishes in a cozy, family-run environment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Sanjo's shotengai has long been a poor relative of Nishiki Ichiba, the overcrowded shopping arcade of downtown Kyoto. Go a bit west, however, and you'll discover the Sanjo arcade, where you won't have to fight through crowds and there's everything from secondhand shops to kissaten dating back half a century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 2 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 48
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 30
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 11
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 18 hr Ainu 23
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 18 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 12
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... Wed CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 24
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... Feb 8 Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC