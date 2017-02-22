United States Sailors Serving in Japa...

United States Sailors Serving in Japan Celebrate Black History Month

SASEBO, Japan - Capt. Jeffrey Ward, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard , and representatives of the ship's Heritage Committee participate in a cake cutting following an African American/Black History Month celebration on the ship's mess decks.

