United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce
United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant. United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|14
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|13 hr
|Ainu
|42
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|13 hr
|Ainu
|10
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|14 hr
|Ainu
|35
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|15 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|15 hr
|Russian Ainu
|7
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|16 hr
|Coultergeist
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC