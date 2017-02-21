United Airlines B744 over Alaska on Feb 19th 2010, turbulence injures 25

A United Airlines Boeing 747-400, registration N173UA performing flight UA-897 from Washington Dulles,DC to Tokyo Narita with 243 passengers and 19 crew, was enroute overhead Alaska about 70nm east of Anchorage descending from FL320 to FL300, when the airplane encountered turbulence causing injuries to 25 people on board. The airplane continued to Tokyo's Narita Airport, where the airplane landed safely about 7 hours later.

